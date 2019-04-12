Gradient Investments LLC Sells 38,433 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJM)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,433 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $24.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

