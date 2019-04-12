Gradient Investments LLC Sells 27,976 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,976 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 763,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,125 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

