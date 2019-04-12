Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6.82 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,419,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,026,000 after acquiring an additional 399,480 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $5,148,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 130,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

