Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys Shares of 87,638 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $161,089,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,818,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653,168 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,225.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,396 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,763,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,646 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

WARNING: “Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys Shares of 87,638 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/gofen-glossberg-llc-il-buys-shares-of-87638-fifth-third-bancorp-fitb.html.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.