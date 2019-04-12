GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $626,224.00 and approximately $11,847.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00003392 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 128.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000631 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

