Go-Ahead Group (GOG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,930 ($25.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Go-Ahead Group to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,970 ($25.74) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($23.85) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,466 ($19.16) to GBX 1,519 ($19.85) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,997.25 ($26.10).

Shares of GOG opened at GBX 1,867 ($24.40) on Tuesday. Go-Ahead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,112 ($27.60). The firm has a market cap of $809.21 million and a PE ratio of 12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.17 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Go-Ahead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

In other news, insider David Brown sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13), for a total transaction of £107,600 ($140,598.46).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

