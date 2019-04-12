Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $20.96 Million Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Global Thematic Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 494,510 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $20,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Celgene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.41.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

