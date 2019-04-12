GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,788.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,306,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after buying an additional 2,183,983 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,554,000 after buying an additional 41,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 30,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.94 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 160.39%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.99.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

