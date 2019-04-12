GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) in the last few weeks:

4/10/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/9/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/5/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,520 ($19.86) price target on the stock.

4/4/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

3/20/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/20/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/19/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/14/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

3/11/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

3/11/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/22/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

2/12/2019 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,520 ($19.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,565.60 ($20.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.80. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,395.80 ($18.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,648.80 ($21.54). The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48.

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 1.26%.

In other news, insider Jesse Goodman purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,964 ($25.66) per share, with a total value of £16,595.80 ($21,685.35). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 66,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total value of £1,048,620.15 ($1,370,207.96). Insiders have bought 3,873 shares of company stock worth $6,343,952 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.