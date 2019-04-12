Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $175,689.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,433. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-shares-sold-by-quad-cities-investment-group-llc.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.