Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Holdings Reduced by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY opened at $32.62 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

