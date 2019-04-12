Geron (GERN) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) rose 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 6,398,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,258,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

GERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $369.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.95.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Geron had a negative net margin of 2,534.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kelly Behrs sold 120,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $241,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,935,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 546,779 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 82,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

