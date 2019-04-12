Germany: Merkel rejects calls for apartment expropriation

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her allies that are center-left are rejecting calls for its expropriation of flats from land owners in response to rising rents in cities.

Affordable-housing activists at Berlin established a grassroots effort on Saturday to force the town’s authorities into taking nearly 250,000 flats worth billions over. There were protests against rents in different cities.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that the chancellor doesn’t think that is the ideal solution. He said”that the key to affordable living room isn’t expropriation but having a decent number of apartments out there.”