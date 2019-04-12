Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (FORM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 838,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,420 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in FormFactor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,999,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,977,000 after buying an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,751,000 after purchasing an additional 600,660 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 110,082 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $127,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $254,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

