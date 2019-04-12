Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SJW Group (SJW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,821 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,435.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.07. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $68.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

