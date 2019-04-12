Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 14,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $112.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $86.89 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

