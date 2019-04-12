Genpact (G) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.96

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 522867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Several analysts have commented on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Genpact from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.97.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Genpact’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

In related news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $48,323,749.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 50,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,658,535.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,596.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,755,440 shares of company stock valued at $57,125,519. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Genpact by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

