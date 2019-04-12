General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138,440 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033,153 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,343,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,475,000 after purchasing an additional 898,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 95.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 33,345,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $9.12 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/general-electric-ge-shares-sold-by-sns-financial-group-llc.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.