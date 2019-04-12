General Dynamics Co. (GD) Stake Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. FIG Partners raised General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,452.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,094.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $789,683.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,179.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,299. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $229.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

