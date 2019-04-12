Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gemphire Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

GEMP remained flat at $$1.32 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,853. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.04. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gemphire Therapeutics by 2,210.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 645,822 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

