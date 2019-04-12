GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (GELYY) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

