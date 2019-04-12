GDS (GDS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of GDS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of GDS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.64. 49,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,822. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 3.24. GDS has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $829.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.31 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. GDS’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GDS by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GDS by 79,592.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 634,446 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 63.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 46.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

