Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of ResMed worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 63,474 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $152,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $670,553.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,533,505.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,313 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,620 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD opened at $100.84 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ResMed to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.87.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

