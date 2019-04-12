Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 32,563 Shares of Celanese Co. (CE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,084,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,621,000 after acquiring an additional 369,361 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,032,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Celanese by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.47.

NYSE:CE opened at $102.10 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.02). Celanese had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

