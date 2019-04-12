Gareth Davies Purchases 6,500 Shares of Wynnstay Group plc (WYN) Stock

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) insider Gareth Davies purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £18,980 ($24,800.73).

Gareth Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 20th, Gareth Davies purchased 5,000 shares of Wynnstay Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £20,900 ($27,309.55).

WYN stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48. Wynnstay Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 587.50 ($7.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/gareth-davies-purchases-6500-shares-of-wynnstay-group-plc-wyn-stock.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 8.95 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.41. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.