Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) shot up 10.6% during trading on Friday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,700. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Games Workshop Group traded as high as GBX 3,748 ($48.97) and last traded at GBX 3,660 ($47.82). 113,255 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 53,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,310 ($43.25).

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,169 ($41.41) per share, with a total value of £3,580.97 ($4,679.17).

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 100.80 ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Games Workshop Group PLC will post 17599.9992995025 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Games Workshop Group (GAW) Shares Up 10.6% Following Analyst Upgrade” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/games-workshop-group-gaw-shares-up-10-6-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.