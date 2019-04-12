Galaxy Entertainment Group (GXYEF) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from a mkt perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Galaxy Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Galaxy Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GXYEF stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

