FY2020 EPS Estimates for GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Increased by Analyst

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for GTT Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

NYSE GTT opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.43. GTT Communications has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,980,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Calder sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $104,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,304,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,299,551.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,103,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,177,130 and sold 33,525 shares valued at $985,151. Corporate insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 1,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.