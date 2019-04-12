FuzeX Achieves Market Cap of $2.41 Million (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $20,545.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Coinbe and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00362498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.01434675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00223458 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005652 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,534,329 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Token Store, HitBTC, COSS, Allbit, Livecoin, CPDAX, IDEX, Coinbe and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

