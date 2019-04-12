Future Fintech Group (FTFT) Shares Down 20%

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.64. 3,265,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 816,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future Fintech Group stock. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of Future Fintech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

