FundRequest (FND) Price Hits $0.0013

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, FundRequest has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. FundRequest has a market capitalization of $63,018.00 and $0.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FundRequest token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00359959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.01404249 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00222982 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005613 BTC.

FundRequest Profile

FundRequest launched on November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,782,545 tokens. The official message board for FundRequest is blog.fundrequest.io . The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FundRequest is fundrequest.io . FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io

Buying and Selling FundRequest

FundRequest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundRequest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundRequest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

