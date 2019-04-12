Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.41

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

The stock has a market cap of $124.20 million, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ming Hsieh purchased 8,739 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $43,258.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,579,326 shares in the company, valued at $32,567,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 434,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

