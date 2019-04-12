Fresnillo (FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,100 ($14.37). UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

FRES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 870 ($11.37) target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fresnillo to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,065 ($13.92).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 795 ($10.39) on Friday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 737.60 ($9.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83). The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

