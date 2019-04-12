Freehold Royalties (FRU) PT Raised to C$12.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

TSE:FRU opened at C$9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 80.25. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$7.68 and a one year high of C$14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 439.08%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

