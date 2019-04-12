Franklin Financial Network (FSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Financial Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:FSB opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.51. Franklin Financial Network has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 19.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry W. Jr. Brockman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,018 shares of company stock worth $67,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network during the 1st quarter valued at $4,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 533,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

