Fox Factory (FOXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.06

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.06 and last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 2857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.79 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 177,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $11,324,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,395 shares of company stock worth $13,468,521 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

