Fmr LLC Increases Position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,577,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,091 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of G1 Therapeutics worth $106,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/fmr-llc-increases-position-in-g1-therapeutics-inc-gthx.html.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.