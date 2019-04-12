Fmr LLC Has $102.38 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,953,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,622 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $102,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,989,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,564,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082,726 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,693,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,745,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,961,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $59.17 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2363 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

