Fmr LLC Decreases Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165,904 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.10% of PerkinElmer worth $96,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $756.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.15 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.76%.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $336,760.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $196,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,475 shares of company stock worth $5,910,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on PerkinElmer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on PerkinElmer to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

