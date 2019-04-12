Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FPRX. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wedbush upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

FPRX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 32,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,596. The company has a market capitalization of $463.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.18. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.20. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 281.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after acquiring an additional 127,777 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,398,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 750,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,251,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,251,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

