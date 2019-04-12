First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.94 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

