First Solar (FSLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,912,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 1,542,428 shares.The stock last traded at $60.77 and had previously closed at $56.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Miller Tabak upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 6.43%. First Solar’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $64,330.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $37,451.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at $660,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,033 shares of company stock worth $2,461,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Solar by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in First Solar by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

