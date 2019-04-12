First Merchants (FRME) PT Set at $44.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) has been given a $44.00 target price by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James began coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $16,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,554,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,822,000 after buying an additional 149,020 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 164.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 129,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,228,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,034 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,228,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,034 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

