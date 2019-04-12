First Manhattan Co. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $80,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

BIP stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $41.44. 146,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,147. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

WARNING: “First Manhattan Co. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/first-manhattan-co-reduces-holdings-in-brookfield-infrastructure-partners-l-p-bip.html.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.