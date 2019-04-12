First Manhattan Co. Lowers Holdings in American National Insurance (ANAT)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.72% of American National Insurance worth $23,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in American National Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of ANAT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.15. The stock had a trading volume of 65,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,573. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $115.14 and a 1 year high of $155.24. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

American National Insurance Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

