First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $141.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $154.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $2.36. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Stephens started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Molina Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/first-hawaiian-bank-trims-stake-in-molina-healthcare-inc-moh.html.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.