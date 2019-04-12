First Hawaiian Bank Has $167,000 Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $29.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

