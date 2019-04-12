First Hawaiian Bank Has $153,000 Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in HD Supply by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HD Supply by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 76,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HD Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,789,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in HD Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 248,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HDS shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,456.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. HD Supply had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

