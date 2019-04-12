First Financial Corp (THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will report $36.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.50 million. First Financial reported sales of $35.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $176.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.60 million to $177.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $195.00 million, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $195.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.41 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THFF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 531,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,950,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

