First Financial Corp IN Buys 1,227 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 3.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 961,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,362,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,226.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 839,736 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 126,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.25. 1,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,369. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $207.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5968 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

